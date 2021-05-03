Tupperware (TUP) To Report Q1 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Tupperware Brands Corporation TUP is likely to report growth in the bottom line when it releases first-quarter 2021 numbers on May 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings has been stable in the past 30 days at 66 cents per share. The consensus mark indicates a rise from earnings of 9 cents reported in the year-ago quarter.

Key Factors to Note

Tupperware’s performance during the first quarter is likely to have gained from growth in new customers, backed by efforts to strengthen business through digital channels as well as social media platforms. Markedly, the company has been undertaking digital transformation to empower its sales force and reach out to customers effectively.



Moreover, the company has been benefitting from elevated demand stemming from increased at-home dining trends as well as minimizing the use of single-use items, amid the pandemic. Additionally, the company is likely to have benefitted from efforts to boost assortment strength including innovations, product promotions as well as focus on improving core abilities in direct selling.



Apart from these, first-quarter performance is likely to have gained from cost savings generated from actions undertaken as part of the company’s turnaround plan. The plan involves rightsizing of cost structure, strengthening liquidity as well as exiting and divesting non-core assets amongst others.



However, adverse impacts stemming from operating amid the pandemic, including closures and other restrictions, cannot be ruled out.

Tupperware Brands Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Tupperware Brands Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Tupperware Brands Corporation Quote

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model doesn’t conclusively predict an earnings beat for Tupperware this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Tupperware currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 and an Earnings ESP of 0.00%.

Stocks Poised to Beat Estimates

Here are some companies you may want to consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat.



Sysco Corporation SYY currently has an Earnings ESP of +5.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Energizer Holdings, Inc. ENR has an Earnings ESP of +4.24% and a Zacks Rank #3, at present.



Tyson Foods, Inc. TSN currently has an Earnings ESP of +16.03% and a Zacks Rank #3.

Breakout Biotech Stocks with Triple-Digit Profit Potential

The biotech sector is projected to surge beyond $775 billion by 2024 as scientists develop treatments for thousands of diseases. They’re also finding ways to edit the human genome to literally erase our vulnerability to these diseases.



Zacks has just released Century of Biology: 7 Biotech Stocks to Buy Right Now to help investors profit from 7 stocks poised for outperformance. Our recent biotech recommendations have produced gains of +50%, +83% and +164% in as little as 2 months. The stocks in this report could perform even better.



See these 7 breakthrough stocks now>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN): Free Stock Analysis Report



Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR): Free Stock Analysis Report



Sysco Corporation (SYY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.