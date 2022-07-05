Markets
TUP

Tupperware Surges After It Sells Nutrimetics

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) are rising more than 16% Tuesday morning after New Image Group said it has acquired skincare and cosmetics brand Nutrimetics from Tupperware.

The acquisition includes Nutrimetics Australia, Nutrimetics International New Zealand, Nutrimetics Manufacturing and Nutrimetics France, New Image said.

TUP is at $7.78. It has traded in the range of $5.54-$25.44 in the past 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular