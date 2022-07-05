Tupperware Surges After It Sells Nutrimetics

(RTTNews) - Shares of Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) are rising more than 16% Tuesday morning after New Image Group said it has acquired skincare and cosmetics brand Nutrimetics from Tupperware.

The acquisition includes Nutrimetics Australia, Nutrimetics International New Zealand, Nutrimetics Manufacturing and Nutrimetics France, New Image said.

TUP is at $7.78. It has traded in the range of $5.54-$25.44 in the past 52 weeks.

