Tupperware Stock Is Plunging Because an Accounting Probe Will Delay Earnings

The maker of iconic food containers is investigating accounting at its Fuller Mexico beauty business, and the pretax impact could reach up to $52 million. Tupperware stock is down more than 40%.

Tupperware Brands stock shed over 40% of its value in Tuesday trading after the maker of sealable food containers and other household goods said it is conducting an accounting investigation.

Tupperware (ticker: TUP) is delaying reporting fiscal 2019 earnings as it probes “the accounting for accounts payable and accrued liabilities at its Fuller Mexico beauty business,” according to a company statement released late Monday. Total impairments for Fuller Mexico “are expected to be approximately $31 million. The total pre-tax impact for 2019 is approximately $50-52 million.” Its fiscal year ended Dec. 28.

The company sees adjusted earnings per share for fiscal 2019 in the range from $1.35 to $1.70, while analysts polled by FactSet had been expecting EPS of $2.31.

Tupperware stock is down 44.6% to $3.17 in Tuesday afternoon trading. The stock earlier traded for as little as $3.05, a record intraday low.

The company is best known for its namesake plastic food-storage containers, but also sells beauty and personal-care products through retail outlets world-wide, including Brazil, China, and Canada. Sales have been declining for eight consecutive quarters, and the stock has tumbled. At its highest, Tupperware stock was trading at $96 in 2013.

Management said it experienced “continued execution challenges and unfavorable macro-economic trends” in fiscal 2019. At its third-quarter earnings call last October, the company noted that weaker consumer spending in China and increased competition in Brazil, particularly, have hurt results. The coronavirus outbreak this year could hurt China sales, which was already seeing a slowdown.

Tupperware expects to realize associated cost savings of approximately $50 million in 2020, and for earnings trends to improve in the second half of the year. Still, 2020 sales are expected to decline between 10% to 12% to a range from $1.582 billion to $1.617 billion.

Also, the company expects it will need relief from its existing leverage ratio covenant in a $650 million credit agreement in order to avoid “a potential acceleration of the debt, which could have a material adverse impact on the company.”

In its third-quarter earnings report last October, Orlando-based Tupperware lowered its full-year sales outlook to a year-over-year decline 12%-14%, from the previously guided 6%-8% drop.

