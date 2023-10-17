News & Insights

US Markets
TUP

Tupperware names Laurie Goldman new CEO, adds three to board amid turnaround

October 17, 2023 — 07:47 am EDT

Written by Deborah Sophia for Reuters ->

Adds details on board in paragraph 2, new CEO in paragraph 3, shares

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands TUP.N on Tuesday named consumer goods industry veteran Laurie Ann Goldman its new CEO, replacing Miguel Fernandez effective immediately, as the storage container maker looks to turn its struggling business around.

The company also named three new directors to its board, with a focus on financial and turnaround experience as well as expertise on direct-sales marketing.

Goldman has previously held the top job at beauty products firm Avon North America between 2018 and 2019, and served as the CEO of shapewear maker Spanx from 2002 to 2014. She has also held leadership roles at Coca-Cola KO.N.

"Now is the right time to bring in new leadership, and Laurie Ann is exceptionally well-suited to advance our long-term strategy and accelerate growth," said Susan Cameron, chair of Tupperware's board.

Shares of the company dropped more than 3% in premarket trading.

(Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((DeborahMary.Sophia@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TUP
KO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.