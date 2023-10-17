Tupperware names Laurie Goldman new CEO, adds three to board amid turnaround

Adds details on board in paragraph 2, new CEO in paragraph 3, shares

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands TUP.N on Tuesday named consumer goods industry veteran Laurie Ann Goldman its new CEO, replacing Miguel Fernandez effective immediately, as the storage container maker looks to turn its struggling business around.

The company also named three new directors to its board, with a focus on financial and turnaround experience as well as expertise on direct-sales marketing.

Goldman has previously held the top job at beauty products firm Avon North America between 2018 and 2019, and served as the CEO of shapewear maker Spanx from 2002 to 2014. She has also held leadership roles at Coca-Cola KO.N.

"Now is the right time to bring in new leadership, and Laurie Ann is exceptionally well-suited to advance our long-term strategy and accelerate growth," said Susan Cameron, chair of Tupperware's board.

Shares of the company dropped more than 3% in premarket trading.

