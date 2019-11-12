Tupperware CEO Tricia Stitzel Steps Down - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said that Tricia Stitzel has decided to step down as Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the company, and as a director of the Company, effective immediately.

The company appointed Christopher O'Leary, an independent director of Tupperware, as Interim Chief Executive Officer.

The company said it has commenced a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer, and has engaged Heidrick & Struggles, a leading executive search firm, to identify and evaluate qualified candidates.

Susan Cameron, Lead Director of the Board, was appointed as Non-Executive Chairman. O'Leary has served as an independent director of the Tupperware Board since January 2019. He is the former Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, International, for General Mills, Inc. previously, he spent 16 years at PepsiCo, Inc., where he held numerous roles, culminating in serving as Chief Executive Officer and President of Hostess, Frito-Lay Inc. O'Leary currently serves as a partner at Twin Ridge Capital, a private investment firm.

