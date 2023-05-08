Tupperware brings Moelis & Co to help explore strategic alternatives

Adds share movement, background

May 8 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N on Monday said it had engaged investment bank Moelis & Co LLC to explore strategic alternatives, adding that it expects a "material decline" in revenues for the first quarter ended April 1.

Tupperware said in a filing on Monday it estimated revenue in the range of $280 million to $290 million.

The company has also appointed Brian Fox, managing director at Alvarez & Marsal North America LLC as its chief restructuring officer.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik and Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

