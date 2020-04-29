Tupperware Brands Withdraws FY20 Outlook Amid COVID-19 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - While reporting its financial results for the first quarter on Wednesday, Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said it is withdrawing the full year 2020 guidance provided on February 24, 2020, due to the material uncertainty of the duration and extent of the COVID-19 pandemic impact.

The company said the first quarter impact of COVID-19 largely affected March results, specifically in the second half of the month. While the duration and severity of this pandemic is uncertain, the company expects that its results of operations in the second quarter of 2020 will reflect the most severe impact of the effects of COVID-19, and subsequent periods may also be negatively impacted.

