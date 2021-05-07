Tupperware Brands (TUP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

Tupperware Brands (TUP) closed at $26.77 in the latest trading session, marking a +5.39% move from the prior day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.74%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics had lost 3.13% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 3.25% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.21% in that time.

On that day, TUP is projected to report earnings of $0.59 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 29.76%.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for TUP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. TUP is currently a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note TUP's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.79. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 24.56, so we one might conclude that TUP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, putting it in the bottom 30% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

