Tupperware Brands (TUP) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Tupperware Brands (TUP) closed at $24.86, marking a +1.18% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.93%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics had gained 4.7% over the past month. This has outpaced the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 4.64% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.84% in that time.

TUP will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be May 5, 2021. In that report, analysts expect TUP to post earnings of $0.66 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 633.33%.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for TUP should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TUP is holding a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy) right now.

Looking at its valuation, TUP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.34. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.01.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 166, putting it in the bottom 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.