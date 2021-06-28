Tupperware Brands (TUP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tupperware Brands (TUP) closed at $23.26 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.04% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.23%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics had lost 9.32% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 0.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.34% in that time.

Investors will be hoping for strength from TUP as it approaches its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect TUP to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.76%.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TUP. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TUP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, TUP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 8.22. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.99, so we one might conclude that TUP is trading at a discount comparatively.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 218, which puts it in the bottom 15% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.