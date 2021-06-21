Tupperware Brands (TUP) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

Tupperware Brands (TUP) closed at $20.34 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.3% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.4%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the direct seller of plastic storage containers and cosmetics had lost 21.67% over the past month. This has lagged the Consumer Staples sector's loss of 1.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from TUP as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect TUP to post earnings of $0.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 29.76%.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for TUP. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. TUP is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #5 (Strong Sell).

Looking at its valuation, TUP is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.17. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.46.

The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 219, which puts it in the bottom 14% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.