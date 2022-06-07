Tupperware Brands To Sell Nutrimetics Beauty Business For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Consumer products company Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) announced Tuesday that it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its Nutrimetics beauty business, which operates in Australia, New Zealand, and France. Terms of the transaction, including the anticipated closing date, have not been disclosed

This transaction advances the Company's turnaround plan strategy of divesting non-core assets to increasingly focus on growing its core Tupperware brand.

The sale of the Nutrimetics beauty business follows the Company's sale of its Avroy Shlain beauty business in South Africa during the first quarter of 2021, and the sale of its House of Fuller beauty business in Mexico during the second quarter of 2022.

