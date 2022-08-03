Tupperware Brands Surges As Q2 Profit Surpasses Estimates

Markets
(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) shares are trading more than 61 percent on Wednesday morning trade as the second quarter earnings topped estimates by a larger margin. The company reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $0.41. Analysts were looking for $0.25 per share.

Currently, shares are at $11.66, up 61.53 percent from the previous close of $7.20 on a volume of 5,207,584.

Further, the company announced the election of Mark Burgess as Director, effective August 4.

