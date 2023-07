(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) shares are surging more than 65 percent on Monday morning trade, continuing a bullish trend since July 20. The share movement was not influenced by any corporate announcements today.

Currently, shares are at $1.50, up 68.00 percent from the previous close of $0.90 on a volume of 79,806,569.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.