Markets
TUP

Tupperware Brands Reports Adj. Profit In Q4 - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) reported fourth quarter adjusted profit per share of $0.14 compared to a loss of $0.63, prior year. On average, three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.71, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. Excluding adjustments, pre-tax income improved 183% to $68 million.

Fourth quarter sales increased 17% to $489.6 million; local currency sales were up 20%. Analysts expected revenue of $448.99 million, for the quarter.

Shares of Tupperware Brands were down 6% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More