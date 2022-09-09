Tupperware Brands' (NYSE:TUP) Returns On Capital Tell Us There Is Reason To Feel Uneasy

If we're looking to avoid a business that is in decline, what are the trends that can warn us ahead of time? When we see a declining return on capital employed (ROCE) in conjunction with a declining base of capital employed, that's often how a mature business shows signs of aging. Basically the company is earning less on its investments and it is also reducing its total assets. And from a first read, things don't look too good at Tupperware Brands (NYSE:TUP), so let's see why.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. The formula for this calculation on Tupperware Brands is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.20 = US$143m ÷ (US$1.1b - US$388m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

Therefore, Tupperware Brands has an ROCE of 20%. In absolute terms that's a very respectable return and compared to the Consumer Durables industry average of 17% it's pretty much on par. NYSE:TUP Return on Capital Employed September 9th 2022

Above you can see how the current ROCE for Tupperware Brands compares to its prior returns on capital, but there's only so much you can tell from the past. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering Tupperware Brands here for free.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Tupperware Brands Tell Us?

The trend of ROCE at Tupperware Brands is showing some signs of weakness. To be more specific, today's ROCE was 32% five years ago but has since fallen to 20%. On top of that, the business is utilizing 33% less capital within its operations. The fact that both are shrinking is an indication that the business is going through some tough times. Typically businesses that exhibit these characteristics aren't the ones that tend to multiply over the long term, because statistically speaking, they've already gone through the growth phase of their life cycle.

The Bottom Line On Tupperware Brands' ROCE

In summary, it's unfortunate that Tupperware Brands is shrinking its capital base and also generating lower returns. Unsurprisingly then, the stock has dived 83% over the last five years, so investors are recognizing these changes and don't like the company's prospects. Unless there is a shift to a more positive trajectory in these metrics, we would look elsewhere.

On a separate note, we've found 2 warning signs for Tupperware Brands you'll probably want to know about.

