Markets
TUP

Tupperware Brands Issues FY22 Guidance

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said, for full year 2022, the company expects adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations to be between $2.60 to $3.20, and operating cash flow net of investing cash flow to be between $120 million and $160 million. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report profit per share of $3.13. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Fourth quarter adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.38, compared to $0.22, last year. The company said the increase was primarily driven by a lower tax rate, partially offset by volume loss. Adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations included a one-time tax item of $0.11 per share.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.52, for the quarter.

Income from continuing operations was $19.4 million, compared to $27.8 million, last year. Earnings per share from continuing operations was $0.37, compared to $0.52. The company said the decrease was primarily driven by lower volumes and higher resin costs, partially offset by a lower tax rate.

Total net sales were $394.9 million, a decrease of 12%, or 10% on a constant currency basis, compared to the prior year period. Analysts on average had estimated $370.27 million in revenue.

Shares of Tupperware Brands were down 3% in pre-market trade on Wednesday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUP

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular