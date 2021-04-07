Markets
TUP

Tupperware Brands Expands ECO+ Product Line - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) announced the expansion of its ECO+ product portfolio with two new products, Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers. The current ECO+ product portfolio includes the ECO+ Straw Set, ECO+ To-Go Cups.

The company also announced the addition of a new material partner, Tritan Renew from Eastman. Tritan Renew is a resin made with Eastman's polyester renewal technology that recycles at the molecular level, breaking down plastic waste to its fundamental building blocks to be used to create pristine new material. Tritan Renew offers Tupperware the ability to design clear or transparent products with 50 percent certified recycled content.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TUP

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular