Tupperware Brands Expands ECO+ Product Line - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corporation (TUP) announced the expansion of its ECO+ product portfolio with two new products, Lunch-It Containers and Sandwich Keepers. The current ECO+ product portfolio includes the ECO+ Straw Set, ECO+ To-Go Cups.

The company also announced the addition of a new material partner, Tritan Renew from Eastman. Tritan Renew is a resin made with Eastman's polyester renewal technology that recycles at the molecular level, breaking down plastic waste to its fundamental building blocks to be used to create pristine new material. Tritan Renew offers Tupperware the ability to design clear or transparent products with 50 percent certified recycled content.

