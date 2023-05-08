News & Insights

US Markets
TUP

Tupperware Brands engages Moelis & Co to help explore strategic alternatives

May 08, 2023 — 06:19 am EDT

Written by Granth Vanaik for Reuters ->

May 8 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N on Monday said it had engaged investment bank Moelis & Co LLC to explore strategic alternatives and advise the company on potential means to improve its liquidity and capital structure, as well as other strategic transactions.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

((Granth.Vanaik@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vanaik_Granth;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TUP
MC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.