Tupperware Brands engages Moelis & Co to help explore strategic alternatives

May 8 (Reuters) - Tupperware Brands Corp TUP.N on Monday said it had engaged investment bank Moelis & Co LLC to explore strategic alternatives and advise the company on potential means to improve its liquidity and capital structure, as well as other strategic transactions.

(Reporting by Granth Vanaik in Bengaluru; Editing by Nivedita Bhattacharjee)

