Tupperware Brands Corporation Just Beat Earnings Expectations: Here's What Analysts Think Will Happen Next

Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE:TUP) just released its latest third-quarter results and things are looking bullish. Statutory earnings performance was extremely strong, with revenue of US$477m beating expectations by 31% and earnings per share (EPS) of US$0.65, an impressive 81%ahead of expectations. Following the result, the analysts have updated their earnings model, and it would be good to know whether they think there's been a strong change in the company's prospects, or if it's business as usual. Readers will be glad to know we've aggregated the latest statutory forecasts to see whether the analysts have changed their mind on Tupperware Brands after the latest results. NYSE:TUP Earnings and Revenue Growth October 30th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Tupperware Brands from three analysts is for revenues of US$1.77b in 2021 which, if met, would be a reasonable 5.9% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Per-share earnings are expected to jump 708% to US$3.08. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.66b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$2.39 in 2021. So it seems there's been a definite increase in optimism about Tupperware Brands' future following the latest results, with a great increase in the earnings per share forecasts in particular.

It will come as no surprise to learn that the analysts have increased their price target for Tupperware Brands 37% to US$38.33on the back of these upgrades. The consensus price target is just an average of individual analyst targets, so - it could be handy to see how wide the range of underlying estimates is. There are some variant perceptions on Tupperware Brands, with the most bullish analyst valuing it at US$46.00 and the most bearish at US$31.00 per share. These price targets show that analysts do have some differing views on the business, but the estimates do not vary enough to suggest to us that some are betting on wild success or utter failure.

Of course, another way to look at these forecasts is to place them into context against the industry itself. One thing stands out from these estimates, which is that Tupperware Brands is forecast to grow faster in the future than it has in the past, with revenues expected to grow 5.9%. If achieved, this would be a much better result than the 6.3% annual decline over the past five years. Compare this against analyst estimates for the wider industry, which suggest that (in aggregate) industry revenues are expected to grow 9.4% next year. So although Tupperware Brands' revenue growth is expected to improve, it is still expected to grow slower than the industry.

The Bottom Line

The biggest takeaway for us is the consensus earnings per share upgrade, which suggests a clear improvement in sentiment around Tupperware Brands' earnings potential next year. Fortunately, they also upgraded their revenue estimates, although our data indicates sales are expected to perform worse than the wider industry. We note an upgrade to the price target, suggesting that the analysts believes the intrinsic value of the business is likely to improve over time.

With that in mind, we wouldn't be too quick to come to a conclusion on Tupperware Brands. Long-term earnings power is much more important than next year's profits. At Simply Wall St, we have a full range of analyst estimates for Tupperware Brands going out to 2022, and you can see them free on our platform here..

That said, it's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 4 warning signs with Tupperware Brands , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

