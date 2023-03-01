Tupperware Brands Corp. Q4 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP):

Earnings: -$35.7 million in Q4 vs. $22.6 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.80 in Q4 vs. $0.43 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of -$10.9 million or -$0.24 per share for the period.

Analysts projected $0.29 per share Revenue: $313.7 million in Q4 vs. $390.1 million in the same period last year.

