Tupperware Brands Corp. Q4 adjusted earnings of $0.14 per share

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP):

-Earnings: $21.8 million in Q4 vs. -$71.7 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.41 in Q4 vs. -$1.47 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $7.4 million or $0.14 per share for the period. -Revenue: $489.6 million in Q4 vs. $417.2 million in the same period last year.

