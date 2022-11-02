Tupperware Brands Corp. Q3 Earnings Summary

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP):

Earnings: $16.8 million in Q3 vs. -$86.1 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.38 in Q3 vs. -$1.63 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.8 million or $0.14 per share for the period.

Revenue: $302.8 million in Q3 vs. $376.9 million in the same period last year.

