Tupperware Brands Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.20 per share

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) revealed earnings for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $34.4 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $7.8 million, or $0.16 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $63.7 million or $1.20 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.1% to $477.2 million from $418.1 million last year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $63.7 Mln. vs. $17.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.20 vs. $0.36 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $477.2 Mln vs. $418.1 Mln last year.

