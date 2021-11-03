Tupperware Brands Corp. Q3 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP):

-Earnings: -$86.1 million in Q3 vs. $34.4 million in the same period last year. -EPS: -$1.63 in Q3 vs. $0.65 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $63.3 million or $1.19 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.71 per share -Revenue: $376.9 million in Q3 vs. $423.7 million in the same period last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.