Tupperware Brands Corp. Q2 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) released a profit for its second quarter that rose from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $63.8 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $39.4 million, or $0.81 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $41.5 million or $0.84 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.14 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 16.4% to $397.4 million from $475.3 million last year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $41.5 Mln. vs. $40.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.84 vs. $0.83 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.14 -Revenue (Q2): $397.4 Mln vs. $475.3 Mln last year.

