Tupperware Brands Corp. Q1 Profit Decreases, misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year and missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.5 million, or $0.05 per share. This compares with $44.0 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $6.4 million or $0.12 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.9% to $348.1 million from $413.9 million last year.

Tupperware Brands Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $2.5 Mln. vs. $44.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.05 vs. $0.82 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.52 -Revenue (Q1): $348.1 Mln vs. $413.9 Mln last year.

