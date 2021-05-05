Tupperware Brands Corp. Q1 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP):

-Earnings: $45.3 million in Q1 vs. -$7.8 million in the same period last year. -EPS: $0.85 in Q1 vs. -$0.16 in the same period last year. -Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $44.0 million or $0.82 per share for the period. -Analysts projected $0.54 per share -Revenue: $460.3 million in Q1 vs. $375.9 million in the same period last year.

