Tupperware Brands Corp. Bottom Line Climbs In Q4

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) revealed a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $23.8 million, or $0.45 per share. This compares with $21.8 million, or $0.41 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Tupperware Brands Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $20.1 million or $0.38 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 11.9% to $394.9 million from $448.3 million last year.

