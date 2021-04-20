Tupperware Brands Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TUP

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $25.39, changing hands as low as $23.09 per share. Tupperware Brands Corp shares are currently trading off about 9.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TUP shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TUP's low point in its 52 week range is $1.87 per share, with $38.59 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $24.51.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.