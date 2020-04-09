Tupperware Brands Appoints Patricio Cuesta As EVP

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) announced a new organization to focus on commercialization and long-term growth. It appointed Patricio Cuesta as Executive Vice President & President, Commercial, Worldwide.

Luis Vazquez has been named Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing. Vazquez will lead the implementation of streamlined compensation models, enhanced customer experience, and accelerate product innovation as well as rapidly implement digital tools and increase our brand presence.

Hector Lezama has been named Senior Vice President, Expansion & Turnaround Markets, where he will lead the implementation of turnaround strategies for identified markets in the Tupperware Brands portfolio that are positioned for growth and expansion.

