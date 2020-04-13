Markets
Tupperware Brands Announces Reduction In Wages - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP) said, in response to the business disruption caused by COVID-19, the company has implemented: temporary furloughs, leave without pay, or reduction in wages across corporate, factory and market-level associates globally; a salary reduction of 20% for the CEO and Executive Vice Chairman for the second quarter; and elimination of all non-essential operating expenses and capital expenditures.

Tupperware Brands ended fiscal 2019 with $123 million of cash. The company believes it will be able to fund near-term operations.

