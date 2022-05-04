Tupperware Appoints Mariela Matute As CFO, Effective May 24

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP), a consumer products company, announced Wednesday that today that Mariela Matute will become the new Chief Financial Officer, effective May 24.

Matute will assume the position of CFO from Sandra Harris, who has been dually serving as both Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

She is currently serving as CFO of Calavo Growers (CVGW), an avocado distribution and fresh foods processing company.

Matute will join Tupperware with more than 20 years in various finance roles spanning the technology, consumer and manufacturing sectors.

Prior to Calavo, Matute was CFO of Amazon Business. Prior roles include finance leadership positions at Driscoll's Inc., The Chia Co., Henkel and Proctor & Gamble.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.