Tupperware Appoints Laurie Goldman As CEO

October 17, 2023 — 08:01 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Tupperware Brands Corp. (TUP), a consumer products company, announced on Tuesday that it has appointed Laurie Goldman as its chief executive officer and president.

Goldman replaces Miguel Fernandez, who will no longer serve as board director with immediate effect.

Laurie Goldman has more than 30 years of leadership and was the CEO of companies like Avon North America, Spanx, and OVME Aesthetics.

In pre-market activity, Tupperware shares are trading at $2.04 up 0.99% on the New York Stock Exchange.

