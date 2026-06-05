Tuniu Swings To Profit In Q1, Sees Modest Revenue Growth In Q2; Stock Jumps

(RTTNews) - China's Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) swung to a first-quarter profit on Friday compared to loss last year, on improved revenue.

For the second quarter, the company forecasts modest sales growth.

In pre market activity on Nasdaq, shares of Tuniu were up 4.50 percent, changing hands at $5.80, after closing Thursday's regular session 1.81 percent higher.

The online leisure travel company reported net income of 0.67 million yuan or $0.10 million for the three months ended March 31, compared with a net loss of 4.70 million yuan a year earlier.

Earnings per share were 0.00 yuan or $0.00, versus loss of 0.01 yuan a year ago.

Earnings per American Depositary Share were 0.00 yuan or $0.00, compared with loss of 0.30 yuan in the same period of 2025.

Quarterly revenues rose to 132.59 million yuan or $19.22 million from 117.52 million yuan a year earlier.

Looking ahead to the second quarter, Tuniu expects net revenues of 134.90 million yuan to 141.60 million yuan, representing flat to 5.00 percent growth year-over-year. The forecast reflects the company's current and preliminary view and is subject to change.

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