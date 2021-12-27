Tuniu Senior Management Members To Purchase ADSs - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) said certain senior management members of the company, consisting of Donald Dunde Yu, founder, chairman and chief executive officer, Wei Zhang, executive vice president, and Anqiang Chen, financial controller, and certain employees of Tuniu, intend to use their personal funds to purchase the company's American depositary shares on the open market for an aggregate amount up to a maximum of $2 million within the next 6 months.

"Although the recovery of the overall travel industry has experienced setbacks due to Covid-19, we remain confident in the long-term prospects of both the industry and Tuniu," said Donald Dunde Yu.

