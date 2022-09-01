Tuniu Posts Wider Loss In Q2; Net Revenues Down 77.0%

(RTTNews) - Tuniu Corp. (TOUR) reported a second quarter net loss attributable to shareholders of RMB 126.5 million, compared to a net loss of RMB 13.1 million, prior year. Net loss per ADS was RMB 1.02 compared to a loss of RMB 0.12. Non-GAAP net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB 42.6 million in the second quarter of 2022. Non-GAAP loss per ADS was RMB 0.33 compared to a loss of RMB 0.06.

Net revenues were RMB 37.0 million, a year-over-year decrease of 77.0%. The company said the decrease was primarily due to the negative impact brought by the resurgence and spread of COVID-19.

For the third quarter, the company expects to generate RMB 74.5 million to RMB 80.2 million of net revenues, a 30% to 35% decrease year-over-year.

