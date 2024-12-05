Tuniu Corp Reports Record Q3 2024 Profits

Tuniu Corp ( (TOUR) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Tuniu Corp presented to its investors.

Tuniu Corporation, a prominent online leisure travel company in China, offers a wide array of travel-related services, with a focus on packaged tours that cater to both organized and independent travelers.

In its latest financial disclosure for the third quarter of 2024, Tuniu reported a steady increase in profitability, marking its highest quarterly profit since its public listing. The company successfully expanded its offerings to meet diverse peak season demands and leveraged a ‘travel + new media’ marketing model to enhance customer engagement and experience.

Key financial indicators from the report include net revenues of RMB186.0 million, a 4.4% increase from the previous year, largely driven by a 6.2% rise in revenues from packaged tours. Despite a slight decline in other revenues, the company achieved a gross profit of RMB121.8 million, up by 6.1% year-over-year. However, operating expenses rose by 11.5%, attributed to increased sales and marketing efforts.

The company concluded the quarter with a net income of RMB43.9 million, reflecting a positive growth trajectory. Additionally, Tuniu maintained a strong cash position with RMB1.3 billion in cash and cash equivalents as of the end of September 2024.

Looking forward, Tuniu remains focused on delivering exceptional customer experiences and is optimistic about its future growth, anticipating modest revenue increases in the upcoming quarter despite potential market fluctuations.

