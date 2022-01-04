World Markets

Tunisia's phosphate production was 3.8 million tonnes in 2021 -company figures

Contributor
Tarek Amara Reuters
Published

Tunisia's phosphate production reached 3.8 million tonnes in 2021 compared to 3.1 million tonnes in 2020, official figures from the state-run Gafsa Phosphate Company showed on Tuesday.

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia's phosphate production reached 3.8 million tonnes in 2021 compared to 3.1 million tonnes in 2020, official figures from the state-run Gafsa Phosphate Company showed on Tuesday.

Tunisia was once one of the world's largest producers of phosphate minerals, which are used to make fertilisers, but its market share fell after a 2011 uprising against then-president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Other Topics

Commodities

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular