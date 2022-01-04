Tunisia's phosphate production was 3.8 million tonnes in 2021 -company figures

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Tunisia's phosphate production reached 3.8 million tonnes in 2021 compared to 3.1 million tonnes in 2020, official figures from the state-run Gafsa Phosphate Company showed on Tuesday.

Tunisia was once one of the world's largest producers of phosphate minerals, which are used to make fertilisers, but its market share fell after a 2011 uprising against then-president Zine El-Abidine Ben Ali.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese)

