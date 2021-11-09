World Markets

Tunisia's olive oil exports fell to $545 million in 2020-2021 season

Tarek Amara Reuters
TUNIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tunisia's olive oil exports fell to $545 million in 2020-2021 season against $710 million in the previous season, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Tunisia expects olive oil production to reach 240,000 tons this year.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans)

