TUNIS, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Tunisia's olive oil exports fell to $545 million in 2020-2021 season against $710 million in the previous season, the agriculture ministry said on Tuesday.

Tunisia expects olive oil production to reach 240,000 tons this year.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Catherine Evans)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

