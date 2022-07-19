World Markets

Tunisia's Islamist leader Ghannouchi stays free after hearing

Contributor
Tarek Amara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI

A Tunisian judge let Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi return home on Tuesday after a long investigative hearing instead of keeping him in detention, Ghannouchi's lawyer and an official from his Ennahda party said.

TUNIS, July 19 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge let Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi return home on Tuesday after a long investigative hearing instead of keeping him in detention, Ghannouchi's lawyer and an official from his Ennahda party said.

Ghannouchi is being investigated on suspicion of money laundering, which he and Ennahda deny, calling the charges politically motivated.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; writing by Angus McDowall; Editing by Leslie Adler)

((angus.mcdowall@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: angus.mcdowall.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore World Markets

Explore

Most Popular