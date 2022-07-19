Tunisia's Islamist leader Ghannouchi stays free after hearing

TUNIS, July 19 (Reuters) - A Tunisian judge let Islamist party leader Rached Ghannouchi return home on Tuesday after a long investigative hearing instead of keeping him in detention, Ghannouchi's lawyer and an official from his Ennahda party said.

Ghannouchi is being investigated on suspicion of money laundering, which he and Ennahda deny, calling the charges politically motivated.

