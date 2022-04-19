Tunisia's grain purchases in coming period of 2022 will be 1.185 mln tons

By Tarek Amara

TUNIS, April 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's grain purchases in the coming period of 2022 will be 1.185 million tons, bringing its total required grain imports in the whole of the year to 2.680 million tons, a document seen by Reuters showed.

Tunisia's purchases during the next period of the year include 600,000 tons of soft wheat, 100,000 tons of durum wheat and 485,000 tons of barley.

The country, which is suffering a deep financial crisis, was badly affected by the rise in global wheat prices resulting from the war in Ukraine.

The impact of grain and oil price rises on Tunisia’s budget will be slightly less than $1.7 billion this year, economy minister Samir Saied told Reuters last month.

The value of Tunisia's 2022 grain imports is estimated at nearly $1 billion.

The country, which in the last decade has an average grain harvest of about 1.5 million tonnes, consumes around 3.4 million tons per year.

Tunisia raised this month the purchase price of wheat and barley from local farmers to encourage production and achieve food security.

The agriculture minister Mhamoud Elyess Hamza said Tunisia seeks to achieve self-sufficiency in durum wheat production from next season.

Tunisia will plant an additional 800,000 hectares dedicated to durum wheat and will focus on providing seeds that increase productivity.

