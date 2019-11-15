Tunisia's GDP growth slows to 1% in the third quarter - stats agency

World Markets

Tunisia's GDP growth slowed to 1% in the third quarter against 2.7% in the same period last year, the state statistics institute said on Friday.

The unemployment rate was at 15.1 percent in the third quarter of 2019 from 15.5 percent a year earlier, it added.

Tunisia has been struggling to revive its ailing economy since the 2011 uprising that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

