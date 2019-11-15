Tunisia's GDP growth slows to 1% in the third quarter - stats agency

TUNIS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tunisia's GDP growth slowed to 1% in the third quarter against 2.7% in the same period last year, the state statistics institute said on Friday.

The unemployment rate was at 15.1 percent in the third quarter of 2019 from 15.5 percent a year earlier, it added.

Tunisia has been struggling to revive its ailing economy since the 2011 uprising that ended the rule of former President Zine El Abidine Ben Ali.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.