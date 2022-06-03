Tunisia's foreign currency reserves rise to about $8 billion

TUNIS, June 3 (Reuters) - Tunisia's foreign currency reserves rose to 24.4 billion dinars ($8.1 billion) in the first five months this year, compared to 21.6 billion dinars in the same period last year, driven by growth of remittances from workers abroad and the tourism sector.

Remittances increased by 15% during the first five months of 2022, to reach 2.8 billion dinars, according Central Bank figures showed on Friday.

Tourism revenues also increased by 57% to 980 million dinars at the end of May 2022.

($1 = 3.0201 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Toby Chopra)

