Tunisia's foreign currency reserves fall after eurobond repaid

TUNIS, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Tunisia's foreign currency reserves fell on Monday by the equivalent of two weeks of imports' worth after the country repaid foreign debt worth 850 million euros ($915.28 million), central bank figures showed.

This month the Tunisian parliament approved a government request for direct financing from the central bank worth 7 billion dinars ($2.25 billion), in a move aimed at paying off urgent foreign debts, including 850 million euros due on Feb. 16.

The central bank said on its website on Monday that foreign currency reserves had fallen to 23.058 billion dinars ($7.37 billion) by Feb. 19, enough to cover 105 days of imports, compared with levels at weekend equivalent to 119 days of imports.

Tunisia will pay $4 billion of foreign debts in 2024, an increase of 40% compared with 2023, amid a scarcity of external finance.

Last week President Kais Saied named former central bank board member Fethi Nouri as the bank's new governor, possibly signalling a change of course after disagreements over policy and direct government financing.

($1 = 0.9287 euros)

($1 = 3.1300 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara; Editing by Susan Fenton)

