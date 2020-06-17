World Markets

Tunisia's economy may shrink by 6 to 7% in 2020 due to coronavirus pandemic

Contributor
Tarek Amara Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI

Tunisia's economy may shrink by up to 7% this year due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, the investment minister said on Wednesday.

TUNIS, June 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia's economy may shrink by up to 7% this year due to the effects of coronavirus pandemic, the investment minister said on Wednesday.

The number of unemployed people in Tunisia will increase by 275,000, according a government study in partnership with the United Nations Development Program, the minister, Slim Azzabi, said.

The study expects the economy to shrink by 4.4 pct but Azzabi said that figure might rise to as high as 6 or 7 pct.

(Reporting By Tarek Amara; Editing by Jon Boyle)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular