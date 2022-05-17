Tunisia's central bank raises key interest rate by 75 basis points to 7%

By Tarek Amara

TUNIS, May 17 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank on Tuesday raised its key interest rate by 75 basis points to 7% from 6.25% to combat high inflation, the bank said, marking the first hike since 2019.

Inflation rose to 7.5% in April, from 7.2% in March and 7% in February.

The last rate increase was in February 2019 by 100 basis points.

The current account deficit was -2.7% of GDP during the first four months of 2022, compared to -1.7% in 2021, due to the worsening of the trade deficit, the bank said.

It added that exchange reserves reached 23.655 billion dinars ($7.76 billion), equivalent to 124 days of imports on May 16, compared to 23.313 billion dinars or 133 days of imports at the end of 2021.

In a statement, the bank expressed its deep concern about the high inflation trend and called for economic reforms as soon as possible to restore economic growth so as to ensure macroeconomic stability and the sustainability of public debt.

($1 = 3.0497 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting By Tarek Amara Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.