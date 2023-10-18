News & Insights

World Markets

Tunisia's central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 8%

Credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI

October 18, 2023 — 11:42 am EDT

Written by Tarek Amara for Reuters ->

adds bank statement

TUNIS, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank on Wednesday held its key interest rate unchanged at 8%, the bank said.

The bank said that the current account deficit declined significantly to 3.461 billion dinars ($1.09 billion), or 2.2% of GDP at the end of September 2023, compared to a deficit of 10.387 billion dinars or 7.2% of GDP a year ago.

It added in a statement that the trade deficit fell to 11.6 billion dinars at the end of September 2023, compared to 17 billion dinars at the end of the same month the previous year.

Tourism revenues and labour incomes boosted the balance of foreign exchange reserves which reached 26.6 billion dinars equivalent to 119 days of imports on October 16.

($1 = 3.1798 Tunisian dinars)

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Alexandra Hudson and Elaine Hardcastle)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

World Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.