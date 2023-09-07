Tunisia's central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 8%

Adds background and statement in paragraph 4

TUNIS, Sept 7 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank held its key interest rate unchanged at 8% on Thursday, the bank said.

In December, the bank raised the key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% to combat high inflation, marking its third rate hike last year.

The annual inflation rate rose to 9.3% in August from 9.1% in July.

The bank said in a statement that the current account deficit fell to 2.814 billion dinars ($900.25 million), or 1.8% of GDP at the end of July 2023, compared with 5.4% a year ago, driven by the increase in tourism revenues and remittances from Tunisians abroad. ($1 = 3.1258 Tunisian dinars)

