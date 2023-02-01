Tunisia's central bank keeps key interest rate unchanged at 8%

Adds statement and background

TUNIS, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Tunisia's central bank held its key interest rate unchanged at 8% and warned the government against using internal financing to to cover the budget deficit.

Tunisia is suffering its worst financial crisis that has led to a shortage of basic food items and is seeking a $1.9 billion loan from the International Monetary Fund in exchange for unpopular reforms, including cutting food and energy subsidies.

In December, the bank raised the key interest rate by 75 basis points to 8% to combat high inflation, marking its third rate hike last year.

The North African country's inflation rate jumped to 10.1% in December from 9.8% in November.

The bank's statement said the current account deficit widened in 2022 to 8.6% of GDP, compared with 6% a year earlier.

"In the absence of the capacity to mobilize external resources, the financing of the budget through increased recourse to indebtedness on the internal market, during the first quarter of 2023, risks exacerbating the pressures on liquidity that could disrupt the activity of the banking, financial and insurance markets," the central bank said in a statement.

Last week, Moody's ratings agency downgraded Tunisia's debt, saying it would likely default on sovereign loans.

After reaching a staff-level agreement, the IMF postponed its board meeting on Tunisia's loan program that was scheduled for Dec. 19 due to the delay in implementing economic reforms.

(Reporting by Tarek Amara Editing by Mark Heinrich and Deepa Babington)

((tarek.amara@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.